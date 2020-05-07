-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.62). Culp reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

CULP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 38,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,567. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.84. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

