$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Atlassian also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.92 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.76, a PEG ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

