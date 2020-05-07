$0.24 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 454,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

