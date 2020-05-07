$0.49 EPS Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Len E. Williams purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $99,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,863. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 35,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.