$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.72.

FOCS stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

