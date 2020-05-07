$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

BECN opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after buying an additional 250,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

