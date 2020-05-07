$1.64 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $1.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $9.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

