$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.