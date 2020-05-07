$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply