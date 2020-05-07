13,406 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 49,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,703,000 after buying an additional 82,750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,967 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.