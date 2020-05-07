$136.92 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $136.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.13 million to $145.80 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $147.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $561.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.88 million to $587.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $610.04 million, with estimates ranging from $529.14 million to $675.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of AZPN opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

