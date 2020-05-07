148,045 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.29. 4,377,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,877. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.95. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.