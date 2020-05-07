$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

NYSE:PEG opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

