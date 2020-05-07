$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $115.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

