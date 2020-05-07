274,132 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 274,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,268,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.