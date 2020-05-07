$33.19 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $33.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.09 million to $36.59 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $158.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $168.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $215.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,583 shares of company stock valued at $955,066. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 192,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $425.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

