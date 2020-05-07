$356.58 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $356.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $376.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

