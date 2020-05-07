36,538 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

