394,610 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 394,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 10.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWSH. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 220,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,170. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

