3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,287. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

