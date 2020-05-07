$43.14 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce $43.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $44.91 million. Retrophin posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $184.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.66 million to $187.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $202.70 million, with estimates ranging from $193.45 million to $219.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $244,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTRX stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Retrophin has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

