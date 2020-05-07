46,921 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after purchasing an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,147 shares of company stock valued at $964,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

