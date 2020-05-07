51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.61-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-116.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.68 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 51job has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,674. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.94%.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

