5,254,400 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,254,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,799,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.70% of Macy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.