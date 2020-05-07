$542.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report sales of $542.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.83 million and the lowest is $504.95 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $619.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $18,474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.