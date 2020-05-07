56,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 18,120,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.