5,788 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.85 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

