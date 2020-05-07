61,279 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

