69,812 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

