71,246 Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

SON opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.