$8.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $8.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.25 billion and the lowest is $7.72 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $41.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.00 billion to $45.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

BBY stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $134,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

