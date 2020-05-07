$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $8.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.84 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $52.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 billion to $54.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.08 billion to $57.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.14). SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

NYSE SYY opened at $51.88 on Thursday. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

