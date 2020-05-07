$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.42 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $34.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.48 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.65 billion to $36.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

NYSE CB opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

