$96.05 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce sales of $96.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $96.40 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $99.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $492.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $497.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $394.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

