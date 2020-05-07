AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,037,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

