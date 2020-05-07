Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.90. 245,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million and a P/E ratio of 43.95.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$34.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million.

In other news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65. Also, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$124,560. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $509,578.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

