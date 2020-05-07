Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.78. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

