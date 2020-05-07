Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

ADN traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.15. 11,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.78.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

