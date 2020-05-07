Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,627% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,766. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $29,173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $7,236,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

