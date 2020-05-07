AdHive 24-Hour Volume Reaches $203.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market cap of $105,147.86 and $203.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000338 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.