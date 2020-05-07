Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.19. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.