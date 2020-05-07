Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,394,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 48,835,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,153,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

