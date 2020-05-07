Adverum Biotechnologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,034 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 982,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,746. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.