Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $0. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

