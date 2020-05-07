Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.14.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.04. 207,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.21. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$57.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.50 million and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.