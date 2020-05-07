Air Canada Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($6.49) EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark downgraded Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$16.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

