Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. Akerna has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

