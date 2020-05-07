Akroma Price Up 93.7% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $9,488.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.02157347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00072147 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

