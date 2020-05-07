AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.36-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.46 million.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

AlarmCom stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 727,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $70.83.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

