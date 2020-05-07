Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

