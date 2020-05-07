Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Alcoa reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 10,969,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

